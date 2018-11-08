Four people are facing drug related charges following an investigation conducted by the Carey Police Department.

According to a release posted on the police department’s Facebook page, officers seized drugs, including crystal meth, paraphernalia, and other items at residence in the village.

Three men were arrested: Richard L. Ross of Warren, Michigan on charges of Aggravated Trafficking, Dean H. Hoffman of Taylor, Michigan was charged with Complicity to Aggravated Trafficking and Bryan A. Muma of Clio, Michigan was arrested on a warrant issued by the 16th Circuit Court of Michigan.

Also, Brandon J. Huether of Findlay faces several misdemeanor charges filed in Upper Sandusky Municipal Court after police seized drugs, a handgun with ammunition, and paraphernalia from him.