Four people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court.

According to the documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:

.Adam W. Bowermaster was sentenced to a total of nearly five years in prison on three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance and one count of tampering with evidence. He was classified as a Tier I Sex Offender.

The following three individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:

.Jennifer L. Graves, on one count of theft from an elderly person or disabled adult. She was ordered to pay $2000 in restitution to the victim.

.Charles R. Daisy, on one count of domestic violence. He must serve 139 days local incarceration.

.Keith Sorrell Jr., on one count of trafficking drugs in the vicinity of a school or the vicinity of a juvenile.

All cases were heard by Judge Scott Barrett.