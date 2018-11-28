The Findlay Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a male who was involved in armed robbery two weeks ago.

It’s believed the male entered Great Scot at 301 W. Main Cross Street and displayed a firearm, demanding the money in the cash register.

The male then fled the area on foot.

More pictures are posted on the Findlay Police Department Facebook page, and even though the quality is poor, investigators say to look at the black jacket to see if you recognize it.

Anyone with information can contact police dispatch at (419) 424-7150.