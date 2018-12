Frederick L. “Fred” Lindabury Jr., age 73 of Ada passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2019. Funeral Services for Fred Lindabury will be held at Hanson-Neely Funereal Home in Ada. Services will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 10:00am. Friends may call on Friday December 14th from 5 to 8pm at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Ada and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to:

Cokesbury United Methodist Church

230 Cokesbury Road

Lebanon, NJ 08833