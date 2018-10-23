Outdoor enthusiasts interested in learning to field dress and butcher a white-tailed deer are encouraged to attend a free informational workshop on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

The workshop will be held from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Antwerp Conservation Club located at 17814 Road 53, Antwerp 45813. The workshop is free of charge, but preregistration is required by November 9, as space is limited. Interested individuals can register by calling Andrea Altman at 419-429-8321.

Trained professionals from the ODNR Division of Wildlife and Antwerp Conservation Club will partner to cover topics including field dressing, skinning, and butchering. This workshop is hands-on and portions will be held outdoors. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the workshop and for the weather.

For more information on Ohio’s deer seasons and other hunting opportunities, please visit wildohio.gov.