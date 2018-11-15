FINDLAY, OH – Hunters interested in sighting in or shooting their deer gun prior to the opening of deer gun season are encouraged to attend a free open house on Friday, November 23, 2018 according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

The range will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fitchville Conservation League club house located at 2623 Jennings Road, New London 44851. The open house is free of charge and shooting will be on a first come, first shoot basis.

Trained professionals from the ODNR Division of Wildlife and Fitchville Conservation League will be on hand to assist hunters and answer questions. Shooting benches will be set up on the range at 50 and 100 yards. Participants should bring their legal deer hunting firearm, ammunition, and eye and ear protection. Targets and shooting rests will be provided.

Ohio’s deer gun season opens November 26 and runs through December 2, with an additional two days on December 15 and 16. Legal deer hunting equipment can be found in the 2018-2019 Ohio Hunting Regulation Booklet.

For more information on Ohio’s deer seasons and other hunting opportunities, please visit wildohio.gov.