FINDLAY, OH – Outdoor enthusiasts interested in learning to prepare and can white-tailed deer meat are encouraged to attend a free informational seminar on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

The seminar will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Antwerp Conservation Club, located at 17814 Road 53, Antwerp 45815. It is free of charge, but preregistration is required by January 18, as space is limited. Interested individuals can register by calling Andrea Altman at 419-429-8321

Trained professionals from the ODNR Division of Wildlife and Antwerp Conservation Club will cover topics including how to pressure can venison, a great way to save freezer space and preserve meat, and how to make venison jerky, which is a delicious way to use leftover meat from a previous season. Wild game smoking techniques and additional venison preparation recipes will also be shared.

For more information on venison meal preparation and other wild game recipes, visit the Wild Ohio Cookbook at wildohio.gov.