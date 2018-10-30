November is lung cancer awareness month and there’s a hidden and often overlooked threat that could increase your risk.

Radon, a naturally occurring gas, is the number one cause of lung cancer in non-smokers.

High, unsafe levels of radon are common in the rock, soil and groundwater in all 88 counties of Ohio.

Moreover, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the Buckeye State, which has a 17% higher lung cancer mortality rate than the U.S. average according to the Ohio Department of Health.

All homes, offices and buildings should test for radon on a regular basis.