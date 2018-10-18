If you’re a true Oilers fan, or simply interested in learning a thing or two about winning in any arena, you won’t want to miss the final fall Fridays at Findlay, where University of Findlay all-stars will be reliving the best basketball season in UF history.

On Nov. 2, former Coach Ron Niekamp and panelists will share their thoughts on what went into building a team that went 36-0, and won the 2009 NCAA Division II National Championship. The breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. in the Alumni Memorial Union.

Sponsored by First Federal Bank, the Fridays at Findlay breakfast lecture series is designed to encourage educational opportunities for members of the community, campus and alumni regarding best leadership practices. Admission, which includes a hot breakfast, is $10 per person and $5 for students. To register and for more information, contact Cindy Lahey at lahey@findlay.edu, call 419-434-5334, or visit the Fridays at Findlay webpage.

Niekamp served 26 years as the head coach for the Oiler’s men’s basketball team from 1985 to 2011, where he compiled an overall record of 598-185 and guided 26 straight winning seasons. He captured 10 GLIAC South Division regular season championships and five GLIAC tournament championships before retiring in 2011.

Also on the panel will be former player Nathan Hyde ’11, who will reminisce about his experiences; and Kenneth Vaupel, CEO of alfagreen supreme and an Oiler fan. Moderating will be Jim Heller, former UF basketball announcer.

Hyde ranks 15th all-time scorer with 1,528 points, third all-time with 348 three pointers, was named first team all-American in 2011, was named first team all-Midwest Region in 2010 and 2011, was an NCAA Division II West All-Star in 2011, was a first team all-GLIAC performer in 2010 and 2011; and was the 2010 GLIAC Tournament MVP.

This event will be the final fall Fridays at Findlay. The series will resume during the spring semester.