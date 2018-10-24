Prepare to get spooked and educated at the same time! The University of Findlay’s Rieck Center for Habitat Studies will host a “Fright Hike” this Saturday, Oct. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m.

This free, public event is recommended for those ages 8 and older. Participants will listen and look for nocturnal creatures and explore some of Ohio’s scariest ghost stories. Cider, hot chocolate and donuts will be offered.

Located between Findlay and Arlington at 17311 County Road 166, the Rieck Center encompasses 54 acres, which include two miles of trails that weave through woodlands, grasslands, along wetlands and past a variety of other habitats. It is open to the public all year, and is used by various UF science classes for observation, study, research and recreation.

For more information on what the site has to offer, visit www.rieckcenter.org.