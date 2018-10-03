Don’t miss the next Mazza Museum Funday Sunday this homecoming weekend! Featuring the theme “Where Your Story Begins: University of Findlay,” the free family event will take place this Sunday, Oct. 7 from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Activities will include storytelling, art stations, music, refreshments, shopping and special guests that will all be focused on exciting opportunities at UF, ranging from academics to camps. Participants will be immersed in a mini college visit that will allow them to experience the different departments on campus and what they have to offer. More than 16 stations will be available, and the University of Findlay’s planetarium will be open too.

The Mazza Museum is located on campus within the Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion. For directions and more information about Funday Sunday events that are offered monthly from October through April each year, visit www.mazzamuseum.org.