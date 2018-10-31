Funding from the offices of the Ohio Attorney General and Mental Health and Addiction Services will help the Ohio Sobriety, Treatment, and Reducing Trauma (START) Program expand to 17 new counties, including Hardin County.

The 17-county expansion, funded by a new $3 million federal Victims of Crime Act grant and a federal State Opioid Response grant adds to the original Ohio START Pilot program bringing the total number of counties served by Ohio START to 34.

The program is administered through the Public Children Services Association of Ohio.