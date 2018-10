The Hancock County Citizens Sheriff’s Academy Alumni Association will present Family Fun Fest this Saturday October 20 from 3 until 7pm at the Old Mill Stream Centre on the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 4-12 years of age.

The ticket includes numerous activities plus a Harlan’s Chicken Dinner and Kid’s Meal.

The fundraiser supports the Sheriff’s Office Training Facility.