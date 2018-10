A 5 year old boy from Galion, Ohio was rushed to the hospital after consuming candy that was possibly laced with methamphetamine.

NBC 4 in Columbus reported that the boy was trick or treating in his neighborhood on the west side of Galion this past Sunday evening when he ate a piece of candy and was taken to the hospital after having a seizure.

The boy had meth in his system. He was treated and is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident remains under investigation.