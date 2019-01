A garage in Nevada was destroyed by fire Thursday.

The Wyandot East Fire Department along with the Sycamore Fire Department responded to the scene at 307 North Garrett Street around 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, the detached garage was a total loss.

It is believed the fire started as a result of a heating lamp that was on the side for a chicken coop.