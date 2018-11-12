A stretch of State Highway 231 in Wyandot County was closed for over an hour over the weekend due to a gas leak.

According to the report, an unknown vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a barrier that was in place to protect a Columbia Gas line. A piece of the barrier struck a pipe which broke a valve allowing for the gas release.

Traffic was shut down in both directions until a crew from Columbia Gas shut down the inlet and outlet valves which shut off the leaf.

The driver of the car that struck the barrier fled the scene. A few vehicle parts were gathered and collected as evidence.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office at 419-294-2362.