The average gas price in Hardin County dropped 11 cents a gallon today when compared to last Monday.

AAA reported that the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the county is at $2.00 a gallon today, compared to $2.11 last Monday.

The cheapest average price in our region continues to be found in Allen County at $1.98 a gallon. The highest prices are in Union and Wyandot Counties at $2.16 a gallon.

The average price around Ohio today is $2.07 a gallon, compared to $2.37 for the national average.