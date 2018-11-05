Tomorrow is Election Day with several contests on the ballot.
There are are multiple contested races, statewide and local on the ballot as well us money issues to be decided.
You can still vote early until 2 this afternoon in the Board of Elections Office in the Hardin County Courthouse.
The polls open at 6:30 Tuesday morning for voting at the precincts around the county, and the they will close at 7:30pm.
Here’s a list of what’s on the ballot:
Governor And Lieutenant Governor:
Richard Cordray
Mike DeWine
Constance Gadell-New
Travis M. Irvine
——————————————
Attorney General:
Steve Dettelbach
Dave Yost
——————————————-
Auditor of State:
Robert C. Coogan
Keith Faber
Zack Space
——————————————-
Secretary of State:
Kathleen Clyde
Frank LaRose
Dustin R. Nanna
——————————————-
Treasurer of State:
Rob Richardson
Robert Sprague
——————————————-
U.S. Senator:
Sherrod Brown
Jim Renacci
——————————————–
Representative to Congress (5th District):
J. Michael Galbraith
Don Kissick
Bob Latta
——————————————–
State Senator:
Robert McColley
Adam Papin
——————————————–
Representative District 83:
Jon Cross
Mary E. Harshfield
——————————————–
County Commissioner:
Ronald W. Eastman
Tim Striker
——————————————–
County Auditor:
Michael T. Bacon
——————————————–
Justice of the Supreme Court:
Craig Baldwin
Michael P. Donnelly
———————————————-
Justice of the Supreme Court:
Mary DeGenaro
Melody J. Stewart
———————————————-
Court Of Appeals Judge 3rd Appellate District:
John R. Willamowski
———————————————-
State Issue 1:
Yes
No
———————————————-
2 Ada Exempted Village School:
For the Tax Levy
Against the Tax Levy
———————————————-
Benjamin Logal Local Schools:
For the Tax Levy
Against the Tax Levy
———————————————-
3 Hardin Northern Public Library:
For the Tax Levy
Against the Tax Levy
———————————————-
4 Upper Scioto Valley LSD:
For the Tax Levy
Against the Tax Levy
———————————————-
5 Hardin County Board of DD:
For the Tax Levy
Against the Tax Levy
———————————————-
6 Hardin County OSU Extension:
For the Tax Levy
Against the Tax Levy
———————————————-
Mental Health:
For the Tax Levy
Against the Tax Levy
———————————————-
7 City of Kenton Grove Cemetery:
For the Tax Levy
Against the Tax Levy
———————————————-
8 Village of Alger Ref:
YES
NO
———————————————-
9 Buck TWP Grove Cemetery:
For the Tax Levy
Against the Tax Levy
———————————————-
10 Goshen TWP Grove Cemetery:
For the Tax Levy
Against the Tax Levy
———————————————-
11 Jackson TWP Fire:
For the Tax Levy
Against the Tax Levy
———————————————-
12 Liberty TWP Fire:
For the Tax Levy
Against the Tax Levy
———————————————-
13 Pleasant TWP Grove Cemetery:
For the Tax Levy
Against the Tax Levy
———————————————-
14 Local Option FOE:
YES
NO
———————————————-
15 Plaza Inn 1:
YES
NO
———————————————-
16 Plaza Inn 2:
YES
NO
The following are the precincts around Hardin County:
01 KENTON 1-FAIRGROUNDS COMMUNITY BUILDING
14134 LETSON AVE
KENTON, OH, 43326
02 KENTON 2-FAIRGROUNDS COMMUNITY BUILDING
14134 LETSON AVE
KENTON, OH, 43326
03 KENTON 3-FAIRGROUNDS COMMUNITY BUILDING
14134 LETSON AVE
KENTON, OH 43326
04 KENTON 4-FAIRGROUNDS COMMUNITY BUILDING
14134 LETSON AVE
KENTON, OH, 43326
05 DUNKIRK/BLANCHARD-BLANCHARD AMBULANCE BLDG
101 S MAIN ST
DUNKIRK OH, 45836
06 BUCK-FAIRGROUNDS ARTS AND CRAFT BLG
14134 LETSON AVE
KENTON, OH, 43326
07 CESSNA-CESSNA TOWNSHIP HALL
8025 TOWNSHIP ROAD 105
KENTON OH, 43326
08 DUDLEY-DUDLEY TOWNSHIP HALL
21593 COUNTY ROAD 190
MT VICTORY OH, 43340
09 GOSHEN-GOSHEN GRANGE HALL
18977 COUNTY ROAD 120
KENTON OH, 43326
10 MT VICTORY/RIDGEWAY/HALE-MT VICTORY COMMUNITY BUILDING
234 N WASHINGTON STREET
MT VICTORY, 43340
11 FOREST/JACKSON-FOREST ALL WEATHER PAVILION
412 S MARY ST
FOREST OH, 45843
12 ADA NORTH-ADA COMM HEALTH PROF BLDG
1200 S MAIN ST
ADA, OH, 45810
13 ADA SOUTH-ADA COMM HEALTH PROF BLDG
1200 S MAIN ST
ADA, OH, 45810
14 LIBERTY-THE CENTER ON CENTRAL
111 CENTRAL AVENUE
ADA, OH, 45810
15 LYNN- LYNN TOWNSHIP HALL
13177 TOWNSHIP ROAD 115
KENTON OH, 43326
16 ALGER/MCGUFFEY/MARION-ALGER ASSEMBLY OF GOD
7050 STATE ROUTE 235
ALGER OH, 45812
17 MCDONALD-MCDONALD TOWNSHIP HALL ROOM A
5302 STATE ROUTE 67
KENTON, 43326
18 PLEASANT-FAIRGROUNDS ARTS AND CRAFT BLG
14134 LETSON AVE
KENTON, OH, 43326
19 ROUNDHEAD-MCDONALD TOWNSHIP HALL ROOM B
5302 STATE ROUTE 67
KENTON, 43326
20 TAYLOR CREEK-TAYLOR CREEK TOWNSHIP HALL
11709 COUNTY ROAD 200
KENTON OH, 43326
21 WASHINGTON-WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP HALL
2488 WAYNE STREET
DOLA OH, 45835
Live election night coverage starts at 8 on WKTN.