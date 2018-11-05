Tomorrow is Election Day with several contests on the ballot.

There are are multiple contested races, statewide and local on the ballot as well us money issues to be decided.

You can still vote early until 2 this afternoon in the Board of Elections Office in the Hardin County Courthouse.

The polls open at 6:30 Tuesday morning for voting at the precincts around the county, and the they will close at 7:30pm.

Here’s a list of what’s on the ballot:

Governor And Lieutenant Governor:

Richard Cordray

Mike DeWine

Constance Gadell-New

Travis M. Irvine

——————————————

Attorney General:

Steve Dettelbach

Dave Yost

——————————————-

Auditor of State:

Robert C. Coogan

Keith Faber

Zack Space

——————————————-

Secretary of State:

Kathleen Clyde

Frank LaRose

Dustin R. Nanna

——————————————-

Treasurer of State:

Rob Richardson

Robert Sprague

——————————————-

U.S. Senator:

Sherrod Brown

Jim Renacci

——————————————–

Representative to Congress (5th District):

J. Michael Galbraith

Don Kissick

Bob Latta

——————————————–

State Senator:

Robert McColley

Adam Papin

——————————————–

Representative District 83:

Jon Cross

Mary E. Harshfield

——————————————–

County Commissioner:

Ronald W. Eastman

Tim Striker

——————————————–

County Auditor:

Michael T. Bacon

——————————————–

Justice of the Supreme Court:

Craig Baldwin

Michael P. Donnelly

———————————————-

Justice of the Supreme Court:

Mary DeGenaro

Melody J. Stewart

———————————————-

Court Of Appeals Judge 3rd Appellate District:

John R. Willamowski

———————————————-

State Issue 1:

Yes

No

———————————————-

2 Ada Exempted Village School:

For the Tax Levy

Against the Tax Levy

———————————————-

Benjamin Logal Local Schools:

For the Tax Levy

Against the Tax Levy

———————————————-

3 Hardin Northern Public Library:

For the Tax Levy

Against the Tax Levy

———————————————-

4 Upper Scioto Valley LSD:

For the Tax Levy

Against the Tax Levy

———————————————-

5 Hardin County Board of DD:

For the Tax Levy

Against the Tax Levy

———————————————-

6 Hardin County OSU Extension:

For the Tax Levy

Against the Tax Levy

———————————————-

Mental Health:

For the Tax Levy

Against the Tax Levy

———————————————-

7 City of Kenton Grove Cemetery:

For the Tax Levy

Against the Tax Levy

———————————————-

8 Village of Alger Ref:

YES

NO

———————————————-

9 Buck TWP Grove Cemetery:

For the Tax Levy

Against the Tax Levy

———————————————-

10 Goshen TWP Grove Cemetery:

For the Tax Levy

Against the Tax Levy

———————————————-

11 Jackson TWP Fire:

For the Tax Levy

Against the Tax Levy

———————————————-

12 Liberty TWP Fire:

For the Tax Levy

Against the Tax Levy

———————————————-

13 Pleasant TWP Grove Cemetery:

For the Tax Levy

Against the Tax Levy

———————————————-

14 Local Option FOE:

YES

NO

———————————————-

15 Plaza Inn 1:

YES

NO

———————————————-

16 Plaza Inn 2:

YES

NO

The following are the precincts around Hardin County:

01 KENTON 1-FAIRGROUNDS COMMUNITY BUILDING

14134 LETSON AVE

KENTON, OH, 43326

02 KENTON 2-FAIRGROUNDS COMMUNITY BUILDING

14134 LETSON AVE

KENTON, OH, 43326

03 KENTON 3-FAIRGROUNDS COMMUNITY BUILDING

14134 LETSON AVE

KENTON, OH 43326

04 KENTON 4-FAIRGROUNDS COMMUNITY BUILDING

14134 LETSON AVE

KENTON, OH, 43326

05 DUNKIRK/BLANCHARD-BLANCHARD AMBULANCE BLDG

101 S MAIN ST

DUNKIRK OH, 45836

06 BUCK-FAIRGROUNDS ARTS AND CRAFT BLG

14134 LETSON AVE

KENTON, OH, 43326

07 CESSNA-CESSNA TOWNSHIP HALL

8025 TOWNSHIP ROAD 105

KENTON OH, 43326

08 DUDLEY-DUDLEY TOWNSHIP HALL

21593 COUNTY ROAD 190

MT VICTORY OH, 43340

09 GOSHEN-GOSHEN GRANGE HALL

18977 COUNTY ROAD 120

KENTON OH, 43326

10 MT VICTORY/RIDGEWAY/HALE-MT VICTORY COMMUNITY BUILDING

234 N WASHINGTON STREET

MT VICTORY, 43340

11 FOREST/JACKSON-FOREST ALL WEATHER PAVILION

412 S MARY ST

FOREST OH, 45843

12 ADA NORTH-ADA COMM HEALTH PROF BLDG

1200 S MAIN ST

ADA, OH, 45810

13 ADA SOUTH-ADA COMM HEALTH PROF BLDG

1200 S MAIN ST

ADA, OH, 45810

14 LIBERTY-THE CENTER ON CENTRAL

111 CENTRAL AVENUE

ADA, OH, 45810

15 LYNN- LYNN TOWNSHIP HALL

13177 TOWNSHIP ROAD 115

KENTON OH, 43326

16 ALGER/MCGUFFEY/MARION-ALGER ASSEMBLY OF GOD

7050 STATE ROUTE 235

ALGER OH, 45812

17 MCDONALD-MCDONALD TOWNSHIP HALL ROOM A

5302 STATE ROUTE 67

KENTON, 43326

18 PLEASANT-FAIRGROUNDS ARTS AND CRAFT BLG

14134 LETSON AVE

KENTON, OH, 43326

19 ROUNDHEAD-MCDONALD TOWNSHIP HALL ROOM B

5302 STATE ROUTE 67

KENTON, 43326

20 TAYLOR CREEK-TAYLOR CREEK TOWNSHIP HALL

11709 COUNTY ROAD 200

KENTON OH, 43326

21 WASHINGTON-WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP HALL

2488 WAYNE STREET

DOLA OH, 45835

Live election night coverage starts at 8 on WKTN.