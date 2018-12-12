George Richard Harp, 82 of Kenton

There will be no services for George Richard Harp, it was his wishes to be cremated. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

He died Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Hardin Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 26, 1936 in Bellefontaine to the late Kenneth and Rachel (Treen) Harp. On November 6, 1954 he married his wife of 64 years, Billie Amos and she survives in Kenton.

Also surviving are a daughter; Ala (Randall) Prater of Foraker, 2 sons; Harold Harp of Santee, CA and David Harp of Kenton, 2 sisters; Nancy (Tom) McClaren of Hepburn and LaVerna (John) Cowen of Kenton, 7 Grandchildren; BJ, Christopher, Nigel, April, Shawn, Donald and Stacia, 21 Great-Grandchildren, 4 Great-Great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son; Alan Harp, brother; Donald Harp and grandson; David Cane Harp.

George made a career of the Airforce, serving over 20 years and was promoted to Master Crew Chief.

After the Airforce, George worked various jobs including delivering the Kenton Times newspaper for 12 years. George and his wife also fostered a number of children through out the years.

George was a member of the Kenton Moose. He enjoyed traveling and fishing.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.

