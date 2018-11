George W. Colley age 98, formerly of Upper Sandusky died at Wright Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Fairborn on Thurs. Nov. 15, 2018. He was born May 23, 1920 in Switzer, WV to the late Thomas and Virgie (Rice) Colley. He married Agnes H. Hook on Apr. 15, 1967 in McDonald, PA and she preceded him in death on May 29, 2004. Mr. Colley is survived by a sister-in-law Joy Colley, Fairborn. He is preceded in death by a brother Thomas Colley.

He was the owner of Upper Specialty Advertising. George was of the Catholic faith and member of the Upper Sandusky Lions Club.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Fri. Nov. 23, 2018 at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery with Deacon Kevin Wintersteller officating. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to share a memory or extend a concolence.