Gisela Benjamin, 81 of Kenton passed away on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at his residence. She was born in Germany on June 8, 1937 to the late Johannes B. and Gertrude (Loeschmann) Dargatz. Gisela married William Benjamin on February 20, 1954 and he preceded her in death on September 4, 2015.

She is survived by her son, Ken Benjamin, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren and sisters: Inge and Rose Marie. Mrs. Benjamin was preceded in death by her daughter, Heidi Anstine, step father, Karl Engelhardt and sisters, Charlotte, Ursula and Helmut. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Universal Hospice. Arrangements will be handled by the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.