October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month – the perfect time to give blood to support cancer patients and others.

Anna Gwinnup, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in September 2017. Within weeks, it advanced to stage 2, forcing her to undergo a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and multiple surgeries, which required blood products.

Though she was a blood donor prior to her diagnosis, Gwinnup now has a new passion for the cause. “I want to raise awareness about the need for blood to treat cancer,” she said.

Cancer patients may need red blood cell or platelet transfusions during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.

Donors of all blood types are needed to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients this fall, especially after Hurricane Florence and subsequent flooding forced the cancellation of more than 6,000 blood and platelet donations last month.

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, those who come to donate blood or platelets in October will automatically be entered to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants. Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org/GoForGoal.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 16-31:

Champaign County

Mechanicsburg

10/26/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mechanicsburg High School, 80 High Street

Saint Paris

10/22/2018: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 208 W. Walnut St.

Urbana

10/23/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Urbana University, 579 College Way

_______________

Crawford County

Bucyrus

10/26/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bucyrus Community Hospital, 629 N. Sandusky Street

Galion

10/30/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Northmor High School, 7819 Ohio 19

_______________

Delaware County

Delaware

10/18/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Delaware Community YMCA, 1121 South Houk Road

10/24/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grady Memorial Hospital Medical Office Building, 561 W. Central Avenue

10/24/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Ohio Wesleyan University, 40 Roland Ave.-Hamilton Williams Center

10/28/2018: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Delaware County Library, 84 East Winter Street

Galena

10/29/2018: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Walnut Creek Elementary, 5600 Grand Oak Blvd.

Lewis Center

10/16/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building

10/17/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building

10/18/2018: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building

10/19/2018: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building

10/20/2018: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building

10/21/2018: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building

10/22/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building

10/23/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building

10/24/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building

10/24/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Orange Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road

10/25/2018: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building

10/26/2018: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building

10/27/2018: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building

10/28/2018: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building

10/29/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building

10/30/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building

10/31/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building

Sunbury

10/19/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Condit Presbyterian Church, 15102 Hartford Road

10/19/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sunbury United Methodist Church, 100 West Cherry Street

10/28/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sunbury United Methodist Church, 100 West Cherry Street

Westerville

10/31/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave

_______________

Hardin County

Forest

10/31/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., McVitty Memorial VFW Post 1182, 204 West Lima St.

Kenton

10/22/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 11543 County Road 175

10/31/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hardin Memorial Hospital, 921 East Franklin Street

_______________

Knox County

Centerburg

10/23/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Centerburg Church of Christ, 3830 Columbus Road

Gambier

10/22/2018: 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Community Christian Fellowship, 23436 New Castle Road

10/30/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Kenyon College, Gund Commons-Gaskin Ave

Howard

10/18/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Apple Valley, 850 Crestrose Drive

10/31/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., East Knox High School, 23227 Coshocton Road

Mount Vernon

10/18/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Moose Lodge, 417 W. High Street

10/21/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kroger, 855 Coshocton Ave

10/23/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., The Living Center, 201 North Main Street

10/24/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mt.Vernon High School, 300 Martinsburg Road

_______________

Logan County

Belle Center

10/29/2018: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Belle Center United Methodist Church, 101 S. Center St.

Bellefontaine

10/16/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 Main N

_______________

Marion County

Caledonia

10/20/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Caledonia Memorial UMC, 245 South Main St.

Marion

10/16/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Marion County Commissioners, 222 W. Center St.

10/17/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Marion County Board of DD, 2387 Harding Highway East

10/19/2018: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., RHAM, 205 West Center Street, Suite 100

10/23/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Marion Family YMCA, 645 Barks Rd East

10/27/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., The Alber Red Cross Center, 1849 Summerset Drive

_______________

Morrow County

Mount Gilead

10/20/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Amvets Post 87, 7825 State Route 61

10/20/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Kroger, 555 Marion Road

Sparta

10/25/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Highland High School, 6505 SR 229

_______________

Richland County

Bellville

10/16/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 48 Church Street

Mansfield

10/17/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 39 N Park Street

10/19/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., YMCA, 750 Scholl Road

10/22/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 39 N Park Street

10/24/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 39 N Park Street

10/25/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Richland Mall, 2209 Richland Mall

10/29/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 39 N Park Street

10/30/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mansfield Engineered Components, 1776 Harrington Memorial

10/31/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 39 N Park Street

Shiloh

10/19/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Planktown Country Market, 1921 Free Road

_______________

Union County

Marysville

10/18/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Catholic Community Center, 1033 West Fifth Street

10/26/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Marysville Public Library, 231 S. Plum St

10/26/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Marysville Elks Lodge, 125 E. Fifth St

10/28/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Dairy Queen, 816 Columbus Ave

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Volunteers needed

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit rdcrss.org/driver.

