October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month – the perfect time to give blood to support cancer patients and others.
Anna Gwinnup, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in September 2017. Within weeks, it advanced to stage 2, forcing her to undergo a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and multiple surgeries, which required blood products.
Though she was a blood donor prior to her diagnosis, Gwinnup now has a new passion for the cause. “I want to raise awareness about the need for blood to treat cancer,” she said.
Cancer patients may need red blood cell or platelet transfusions during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.
Donors of all blood types are needed to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients this fall, especially after Hurricane Florence and subsequent flooding forced the cancellation of more than 6,000 blood and platelet donations last month.
Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you, those who come to donate blood or platelets in October will automatically be entered to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants. Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org/GoForGoal.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 16-31:
Champaign County
Mechanicsburg
10/26/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mechanicsburg High School, 80 High Street
Saint Paris
10/22/2018: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 208 W. Walnut St.
Urbana
10/23/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Urbana University, 579 College Way
_______________
Crawford County
Bucyrus
10/26/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bucyrus Community Hospital, 629 N. Sandusky Street
Galion
10/30/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Northmor High School, 7819 Ohio 19
_______________
Delaware County
Delaware
10/18/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Delaware Community YMCA, 1121 South Houk Road
10/24/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grady Memorial Hospital Medical Office Building, 561 W. Central Avenue
10/24/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Ohio Wesleyan University, 40 Roland Ave.-Hamilton Williams Center
10/28/2018: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Delaware County Library, 84 East Winter Street
Galena
10/29/2018: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Walnut Creek Elementary, 5600 Grand Oak Blvd.
Lewis Center
10/16/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building
10/17/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building
10/18/2018: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building
10/19/2018: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building
10/20/2018: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building
10/21/2018: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building
10/22/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building
10/23/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building
10/24/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building
10/24/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Orange Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road
10/25/2018: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building
10/26/2018: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building
10/27/2018: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building
10/28/2018: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building
10/29/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building
10/30/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building
10/31/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Polaris Blood Donation Center, 1327 Cameron Avenue, Oak Creek Building
Sunbury
10/19/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Condit Presbyterian Church, 15102 Hartford Road
10/19/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sunbury United Methodist Church, 100 West Cherry Street
10/28/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sunbury United Methodist Church, 100 West Cherry Street
Westerville
10/31/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave
_______________
Hardin County
Forest
10/31/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., McVitty Memorial VFW Post 1182, 204 West Lima St.
Kenton
10/22/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 11543 County Road 175
10/31/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hardin Memorial Hospital, 921 East Franklin Street
_______________
Knox County
Centerburg
10/23/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Centerburg Church of Christ, 3830 Columbus Road
Gambier
10/22/2018: 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Community Christian Fellowship, 23436 New Castle Road
10/30/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Kenyon College, Gund Commons-Gaskin Ave
Howard
10/18/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Apple Valley, 850 Crestrose Drive
10/31/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., East Knox High School, 23227 Coshocton Road
Mount Vernon
10/18/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Moose Lodge, 417 W. High Street
10/21/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kroger, 855 Coshocton Ave
10/23/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., The Living Center, 201 North Main Street
10/24/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mt.Vernon High School, 300 Martinsburg Road
_______________
Logan County
Belle Center
10/29/2018: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Belle Center United Methodist Church, 101 S. Center St.
Bellefontaine
10/16/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 Main N
_______________
Marion County
Caledonia
10/20/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Caledonia Memorial UMC, 245 South Main St.
Marion
10/16/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Marion County Commissioners, 222 W. Center St.
10/17/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Marion County Board of DD, 2387 Harding Highway East
10/19/2018: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., RHAM, 205 West Center Street, Suite 100
10/23/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Marion Family YMCA, 645 Barks Rd East
10/27/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., The Alber Red Cross Center, 1849 Summerset Drive
_______________
Morrow County
Mount Gilead
10/20/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Amvets Post 87, 7825 State Route 61
10/20/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Kroger, 555 Marion Road
Sparta
10/25/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Highland High School, 6505 SR 229
_______________
Richland County
Bellville
10/16/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 48 Church Street
Mansfield
10/17/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 39 N Park Street
10/19/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., YMCA, 750 Scholl Road
10/22/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 39 N Park Street
10/24/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 39 N Park Street
10/25/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Richland Mall, 2209 Richland Mall
10/29/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 39 N Park Street
10/30/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mansfield Engineered Components, 1776 Harrington Memorial
10/31/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 39 N Park Street
Shiloh
10/19/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Planktown Country Market, 1921 Free Road
_______________
Union County
Marysville
10/18/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Catholic Community Center, 1033 West Fifth Street
10/26/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Marysville Public Library, 231 S. Plum St
10/26/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Marysville Elks Lodge, 125 E. Fifth St
10/28/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Dairy Queen, 816 Columbus Ave
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Volunteers needed
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit rdcrss.org/driver.
