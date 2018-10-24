The Kenton girls soccer team closed out a spectacular season Tuesday night after a 4 to 2 loss to Lima Bath in the District Semifinals.

It was a season where the Lady Wildcats picked up the sectional title for the first time in school history.

Three area teams remain alive in the soccer tournament.

The Ada boys take on Van Buren this evening.

The game is at Columbian High School in Tiffin.

Kickoff is at 5 on WKTN.

Also playing this evening, the Riverdale Lady Falcons.

They will take on Ashland Crestview in Findlay starting at 7 tonight.

The Kenton boys will play Thursday evening in the District Final game against Shawnee at Elida starting at 6.