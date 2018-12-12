Gregory B. Spearman 44

of Dunkirk

Funeral services for Gregory Brian Spearman will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 13, 2018 at Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Randy Manns officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service on Thursday, December 13, 2018.

He died on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at his residence from injuries sustained during a house fire. He was born on November 15, 1974 in Kenton to Don E. Spearman of Findlay and Jeanne (Manns) Moore of Kenton.

Also surviving are a brother; Jeff (Karissa) Spearman of Kenton and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a step-father; Rick Moore.

Greg was a 1993 graduate of Hardin Northern High School. He is also an Airforce Veteran serving for over 9 years.

Greg used to manage Sonny’s Tavern in Dunkirk when his father owned it, but was currently a supervisor for Rudolph Foods Company in Lima.

When Greg wasn’t working he enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time with his dogs; Brutus, Spaz, and Kuda, who were like his children.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

