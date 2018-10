The topic of overdose awareness issues will be discussed on Public Eye this week.

Representatives of the Kenton-Hardin Health Department and Partnership for Violence Free Families will talk about what efforts are being made to bring down overdose cases in the county as well as what family members need to look for if they suspect their loved ones are doing drugs.

The complete discussion can be heard on Public Eye, Saturday morning at 7:30 and Sunday at noon on WKTN.