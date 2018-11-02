With the help of fifteen volunteer rainfall reporters, the Hardin County Extension office has collected unofficial township rainfall data for the past twenty-six consecutive years.

The 2018 growing season began with an April rainfall that allowed a good start to the planting season.

During the growing season, from April 15 through October 15, average rainfall was 25.28 inches, which made 2018 a good year.

The most rainfall recorded during the growing season was 30.70 inches in Hale Township by Travis Ramsey.

The least rainfall in the county was recorded in Pleasant Township by Robert McBride, with 20.96 inches for the season.