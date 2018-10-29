The Hardin County Agricultural Society will hold their annual election for Directors on Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 3:00 to 7:00pm in the Fair office at the Hardin County Fairgrounds.

Members of the Agricultural Society who reside in the townships open for election may vote on the director representing their township. All other members may vote on two candidates for Director-at-Large.

Candidates who have turned in petitions are:

.Lynn Township – Paul Ralston

.Director-at-Large for 3 year term – Andrew Scharf (Hale Twp.), Jeremy McCullough (Hale Twp.), Justin Beale (Cessna Twp.), Top 2 chosen, but no more than a total of three directors out of the 21 directors, can be from the same township.

.Director at Large for 1 year term – Dale Cockerell (Marion Twp.)

.Buck Township – Jason Fulton

.Dudley Township – Brad Murphy

.Pleasant Township – Christa Rarey

.Goshen Township –

.Roundhead Township – Steve Harpster

.Washington Township – Craig Stump

Profiles of the candidates will be posted on the Ag Society’s website by midweek.

The election will be followed at 7:30pm by an annual meeting and re-organizational meetings in the Arts/Crafts Building. All members are invited to attend the annual meeting.