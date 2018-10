Petitions are currently available for members of the Hardin County Agricultural Society to run for director of the society. Petitions are available during office hours (W, F 9a-4p.) They are due back on October 26th by 4p. More information can be found on hardincountyfair.org.

The Hardin County Agricultural Society will hold director elections on Saturday, November 3rd from 3-7p at the fair office.

The board’s re-organizational meeting and annual meeting will be held following the election.