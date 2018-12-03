The Hardin County Democratic Party will hold its annual Holiday Party on Wednesday, December 12, at Henry’s Restaurant in Kenton.

The cost for the meal, which starts at six, is $15.00 payable that evening.

Following the meal there will be an abbreviated business meeting and the evening will conclude with the Holiday Donkey Auction.

Attendees are encouraged to donate items for the auction.

All those supporting the principles of the Hardin County Democrat Party are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Reservations may be made to Chairman Michael Hubbell by phone or text message to 419-673-6346.