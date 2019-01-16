The monthly meeting of the Hardin County Democratic Party will be held on Wednesday, January 16 Mary Lou Johnson Library Meeting Room in Kenton. The meeting will start promptly at 6:30 PM and adjourn by 8:00 PM. Refreshments will be available during the meeting.

Items on the agenda include the recommendation to the Secretary of State for appointment to the Hardin County Board of Elections for the 2019-2023 term and recommendations from the Voter Engagement and Party Building Committee. Additionally, former State Senator and Senate Minority Leader and candidate for Ohio Governor in the 2018 Democratic Primary, Joe Shiavoni has been scheduled as the keynote speaker for the February 16, 2019 Presidents Day Luncheon at noon in the lower level of the Kenton Moose Lodge.

Anyone supporting the principles of the Hardin County Democrat Party and the Ohio Democrat Party is welcome and encouraged to attend.