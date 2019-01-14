Hardin County’s first taste of winter in some time caught some motorists off guard Saturday.

The snow started late Saturday morning and ended before midnight.

Anywhere between three to five inches fell around the county.

That was enough to cause numerous accidents.

Nearly 20 were reported to the sheriff’s office during the day.

All but one were listed as property damage only crashes meaning there were no injuries.

The one injury crash occurred just before three Saturday afternoon in the 9000 block of County Road 14, but no details are available at this time.

Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart issued a Level 1 snow emergency just after 8 Saturday night. It was listed around 8:30 Sunday morning.