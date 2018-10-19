The flag at the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office remains at half staff in honor and recognition of those who have fallen in 2018.

The flag will remain lowered until 30 days have passed without a law enforcement officer murdered in the United States, but that has not happened since the sheriff’s office lowered the flag in March of this year.

Sheriff Keith Everhart said this is being done to bring awareness to the fact that officers are being murdered at a rate of over 2 per month.

The most recent was North Carolina Trooper Kevin Conner, who was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop early this past Wednesday morning.