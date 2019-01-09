The Hardin County Talks Planning Committee is organizing an interactive musical program called “She Sang Freedom” A Celebration of Rev. Dr, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The event that explores how black female musicians documented and promoted social justice and equality in America, will be held Sunday January 20 starting at 3:00pm at St. John’s Church in Kenton.

The program is free and open to the community. A free will offering will be requested.

This is a Hardin County Talks event, as part of the HCT Planning Committee’s ongoing effort of bringing the community together for discussion.