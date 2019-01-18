The Hardin County Talks Planning Committee is organizing an interactive musical program called “She Sang Freedom” A Celebration of Rev. Dr, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Rev. Vanessa Cummings said the event that explores how black female musicians documented and promoted social justice and equality in America, will be held Sunday January 20 starting at 3:00pm at St. John’s Church in Kenton.

The program is free and open to the community. A free will offering will be requested.

More on the topic can be heard on Public Eye, Saturday morning at 7:30 and Sunday at noon on WKTN.