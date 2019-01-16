Hardin County Treasurer, Denise Althauser has announced that Real Estate tax bills are in the mail.

The last day to pay first half real estate tax in Hardin County without penalty is Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

Manufactured home, or trailer tax bills, have also been mailed. The last day to pay first half manufactured home tax without penalty is Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

If you have a change in mailing address, contact the Treasurer’s Office located on the second floor of the Courthouse or call 419-674-2246.