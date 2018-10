Hardin Leadership held the 2018 Graduation and Annual Meeting Thursday evening.

A Leadership Roles presentation was made by Quest Federal Credit Union CEO Matt Jennings, and the Reflections speech was given by Class Representative Chad Spencer.

Following a dinner, Recognition of Graduates and Sponsors took place.

There were 19 members of the Class of 2018 present for the ceremony.

The event was held at the Elk’s Lodge in Kenton.