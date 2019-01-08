Hardin Northern travelled to Ridgeway Monday evening to face off with Ridgemont in a 7th grade boy’s basketball contest.

The Golden Gophers were leading at the half and the end of the third quarter, but Hardin Northern overtook Ridgemont in the last minute of the game defeating the Golden Gophers 32 to 28.

Leading the way for the Golden Gophers was Hayden Schoffner with 13 points. Followed by Tate Martino with 9 points.

Rounding out the scoring was AJ Savage with 6 points.

The Hardin Northern Polar Bears were led by Cooper Thomas with 15 points.

The Gophers next contest is Wednesday January 9th at home against the Crestline Bulldogs. Tip off is at 5pm in the Ridgeway gym.