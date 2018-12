Hardin Northern FCCLA donated over 800 ornaments for Operation Evergreen.

Operation Evergreen is a service project developed by the Ohio Christmas Tree Association members in 1995 to bring Christmas cheer to military units serving overseas.

FCCLA was also able to donate a $100.00 check to help pay for shipping for a Christmas tree.

Students Aiden Gatchell and Hailey Ritchie recently attended the ceremony at Kaleidoscope Farms in Mt Cory.