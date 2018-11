The Hardin Northern Drama Department will be hosting a Murder Mystery and Dessert Tasting on November 16 and 17.

While desserts are being enjoyed, the cast will present Just Desserts, an interactive murder mystery where the audience will cast a vote to decide who done it.

Tickets are $10, which will include the drama and your choice of three desserts. They can be purchased from any cast member or by leaving a message at 419-75902331 extension 1510.