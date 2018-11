The Hardin County Players are getting ready to perform The Gift of the Magi.

The show is produced by special arrangement with Eldridge Publishing Company and will be presented November 29 and 30 at 7:30pm and December 1 and 2 at 2:00pm at the Forbing Community Centre , which is located at 122 North Main Street in Kenton.

Limited Seating $5.00 tickets can be purchased in advance from HSLC and the Hardin County Family YMCA.

All proceeds from the production will benefit the YMCA Pool Project.