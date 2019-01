Hardin Soil and Water Conservation District is holding its annual tree sale.

Species available are: White spire Birch, Sugar Maple, Northern Red Oak, Black Walnut, Arborvitae, Blue Spruce, Norway Spruce and Eastern White Pine.

The order deadline is February 28, 2019.

If interested in ordering trees, contact the Hardin SWCD at 419-673-0456, Ext. 3 or stop by the office at 12751 St. Rt. 309 West, Kenton.