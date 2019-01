Harold I. “Peabody” Modd, 82 of Kenton

Memorial Service for Harold I. “Peabody” Modd will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, January 12, 2019 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Rev. Dr. Randall Forester officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Norman Cemetery.

He died on December 24, 2018 at his residence.

Memorials may be made to Flag City Honor Flight or Universal Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.