Visitation for Harold I. “Peabody” Modd will be from 4:00 to 8:00 Friday, December 28, 2018 at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. A Memorial Service will be held a later date with Rev. Dr. Randall Forester officiating.

He died at 10:56 pm on Monday, December 24, 2018 at his residence. He was born on August 14, 1936 in Kenton to the late Charles and Earmil (Comstock) Modd. On August 28, 1958 he married Jean “Libby” St. Clair and she survives in Kenton.

Survivors include a son, Randy (Maria) Modd of Kenton; 3 grandchildren, Maria (Brian) Nichols; Jeffery (Charity) Holland; and James (Jess Burd) Holland; 8 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandson. A sister, Barb (Gary) McQuown of Kenton; 3 sister-in-laws, Saundra Modd of Kenton; Becky (Tony) Dodds of Kenton; and Cindy (Tom) Martino of Kenton; and 2 brother-in-laws; Mike St. Clair of Kenton, and Ray (Linda) St. Clair of Kenton; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Walter (Anna Mae) Modd, and Jim Modd; and 1 sister, Dorothy (Bob) Longbrake.

Harold retired from West Ohio Gas Company after 39 years as a foreman. A veteran of US Marine Corps serving from 1954 to 1957.

He was a member of the Hardin County Restorers Tractor Club, an antique tractor collector and restorer and enjoyed antique tractor pulls. He loved people and going to Kenton Marathon and visiting with the regulars.

Memorials may be to Flag City Honor Flight or Universal Hospice.

