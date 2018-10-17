Sheriff Keith Everhart and Chief Deputy Dennis Burns presented numerous awards and recognitions during the annual Hardin County Sheriff’s Office awards dinner earlier this month.

Receiving awards were Deputies Brian Bodine, Isaac Woltz, Austin Carey, Kendrick Garmon, Jason Snyder and Greg Hinebaugh.

Also, Communications Supervisor Emily Roy, Sgt. Rich Williams, & Detective Supervisor Terry Sneary.

In addition, Hardin County Commissioner Brice Beaman was presented a certificate of appreciation for his service to the county and support of the Sheriff’s Office, and Richard Lawson, Hardin County facilities maintenance director was presented with a certificate of appreciation.