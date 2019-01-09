One person was injured in a crash involving a horse drawn buggy and a sport utility vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported around 6:40 Tuesday morning by a passerby on County Road 144.

The call came in as a hit/skip accident.

The operator of the buggy, who’s name is not being released at this time, was transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The owner of the vehicle that struck the buggy was located later.

Deputies are trying to determine if the owner of the vehicle was also the driver at the time of the crash.

No other information is available as the crash remains under investigation.