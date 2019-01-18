The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is currently in search of a missing man, Lucas P. Fallon from rural Kenton.

Fallon was last heard from at approximately 1pm Wednesday January 16, 2019 and no contact has been made or received by him since that time.

Fallon did not show up for a scheduled shift at a local business, which is very abnormal for him.

He is possibly driving a 1999 Black Chevy S-10 Pick=up truck with a possible license plate of HGF8246.

Fallon is approximately 5’9” tall, weight of approximately 180 pounds. He is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone knows where Fallon and/or the vehicle are located, they are encouraged to call 911 or to call The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at (419) 673-1268.