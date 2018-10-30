The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is not in violation of any election laws for displaying a sign encouraging a no vote on Issue 1.

The matter was investigated by the Hardin County Commissioners after a citizen had concerns about the sign placed at the Safety Center on South Main Street in Kenton.

The commissioners discussed and researched the matter with the legal department at the State Auditor’s office, and it was determined a sign about a tax or bond levy would not be allowed, but there is nothing in the code that mentions issues, therefore the sign is not in violation.