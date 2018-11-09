The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a full time dispatcher.

Potential candidates must be at least 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED; and have basic computer skills.

They are seeking applicants who enjoy multitasking situations and have great customer service skills.

The starting pay is $14.50 per hour.

Applicants must be able to pass a background check and be drug-free.

The deadline to submit an application is 4pm on November 16.

Applications may be picked-up at 1025 S. Main Street in Kenton.

If you have any questions, contact Communications Director Emily Roy, by calling 419-673-1268, extension 2107.