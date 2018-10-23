The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office will sponsor the annual “Shop with a Cop” program on December 15.
The event allows children from Hardin County to spend a fun filled day with Hardin County Law Enforcement and volunteers.
Donations are now being accepted at the Sheriff’s Office in Kenton.
Each child will be provided a gift card to be used to purchase Christmas gifts for their families at Walmart. The gift cards are purchased through donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations.
Applications for Shop with a Cop are now being accepted. They are located in the lobby of the sheriff’s office in the brochure holder.
They need to be returned by December 1st.