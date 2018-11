The Home Energy Assistance Program or HEAP is available now for eligible households.

HEAP is a federally funded program that provides eligible Ohioans assistance with their home energy bills. This one-time benefit is applied directly to the customer’s utility bill or bulk fuel bill.

Ohioans with a household income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines are eligible for the program.

You can book an appointment with the HHWP Community Action Commission by calling 1-800-423-4304.